Police appeal to trace wanted man

Derbyshire police are appealing for the public's help to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault.

Callum Richard Saunders, 22, is suspected of assaulting a woman on Sunday October 8.

His last known address is on Melford Road in Nottingham.

Anyone that knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 17000491745 or send a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the Derbyshire police website.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.