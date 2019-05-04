Police appeal for witnesses after burglary at Alfreton Post Office

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a burglary at an Alfreton Post Office.

The incident took place at around 3.30am on Thursday, May 2, in Nottingham Road, Somercotes.

The offenders broke into the building and stole cash and cigarettes.

A police spokesman said: “Officers want to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident.

“In particular, anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that may have captured those responsible is asked to download the video and secure it for an officer to view.”

Officers can be contacted via private messaging on Facebook, Twitter, or derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call 101, or the anonymous reporting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Include reference number 19*222366 and the name of the lead officer, DS Grainger, in any correspondence.