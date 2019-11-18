Paedophile faces sentencing after he was trapped by a Derbyshire police sting

A paedophile who thought he had been communicating with a 12-year-old girl during an undercover Derbyshire police operation has had his case further adjourned.

The case of Alexander Lunt, 31, of College Road, Doncaster, was considered at Derby Crown Court on November 13.

A previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing revealed that Lunt was snared at Clowne by police who were running an undercover operation on people thought to have a sexual interest in children.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told the magistrates’ court there was an undercover police operation during which the defendant thought he had been talking to a 12-year-old girl.

Mrs Allsop added that once police found the defendant they also seized and examined digital related items linked to Lunt’s offending.

Lunt, of College Road, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating an act involving the commission of an offence at Clowne under the Sex Offenders Act between July and October, 2018.

He also admitted making indecent photos of children at Clowne between November, 2016, and October, 2018, and distributing indecent images of children at Clowne between October, 2017, and October, 2018.

The case was further adjourned until December 9 at Derby Crown Court to consider a probation service report before sentencing.