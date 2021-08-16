Man, 45, suffers broken jaw during assault in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which happened on Grosvenor Road near the Boyes store, to come forward.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have footage of the attack, which took place at around 4am on Sunday, August 1.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The 45-year-old man was walking in Grosvenor Road at about 4am, when he and his friend struck up a conversation with two other men.

The victim was walking in Grosvenor Road, Ripley, at about 4am before the assault took place

“One of the men is then said to have punched the victim in the face, causing him to briefly lose consciousness. He required hospital treatment, including an operation on his jaw, following the incident.

“The victim and his friend had just left Crib bar and were near to the Boyes store when the assault happened.

“Officers have been following several lines of enquiry as part of their investigation, including reviewing CCTV in the area. However, at this time no relevant footage has been located.

“As such, they are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault.

“Anyone with private CCTV, which has not already been reviewed by officers, or relevant dash cam footage is also asked to make contact.”

“Please contact Detective Staff Investigator Poppy Bew quoting reference 21*433425.

“Any useful footage should be securely downloaded to another device and stored safely for officers to view."

For details on how to contact Derbyshire police visit www.derbyshire.police.uk/contactus.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.