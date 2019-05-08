Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results are listed below including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston.

Other

Derby magistrates' court.

Charlotte Anne Regan, 33, of Granville Avenue, Long Eaton. Found guilty of assault by beating at Long Eaton. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Community order to last until April 24, 2020, with a six-week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until further order. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for offences of assault by beating, racially aggravated assault and criminal damage. Fined £60.

James Mitchell, 29, of Boweswell Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat products valued at £60 belonging to Marks and Spencer at Ilkeston. Must pay £60 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for possessing an offensive weapon. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of possessing a screw driver in a public place, namely Wilton Street, Ilkeston, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse. Committed to prison for 24 weeks.

James Sands-Edwards, 43, of Sandbed Lane, Bargate, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to visiting a certain address in Derby which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for nine weeks.

Sam Dodd, 25, of Kirton Avenue, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to sending a Whatsapp message to a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by non-molestation order. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Alex Mason Law, 21, of King Street, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Derby magistrates’ court by failing to attend with the responsible probation officer and failing to provide verification for the reasons of absence within the requisite time scale. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to a maximum of three days and the original requirements including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and unpaid work are to continue.

Motoring

Daniel Hyun-Jae Shin, 39, of Cremorne Drive, Meadows, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the northbound carriageway of the M1 motorway at Tibshelf between Junctions 28 and 35a at a speed exceeding 40mph, namely 76mph, in a variable speed limit zone. Fined £357 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Luke Hewitt, 27, of Jubilee Road, Derby. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without due care and attention on the A38 at Alfreton. Fined £50 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £250 costs. Driving record also endorsed with five points.

Tyler Morley, 31, of Breedon Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton. Fined £392 and must pay a £39 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Thomas James Beeson, 26, of Warrender Close, Bramcote, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A6005 Nottingham Road, at Spondon, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 36mph. Fined £115 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A6096 Ladywood Road, at Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 37mph. Fined £115 and must pay £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Harry George Chambers, 28, of Park Drive, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Larklands Avenue, Ilkeston. Fined £692 and must pay a £69 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 30 months.

Simon Roy Plant, 46, of Burton Road, Findern, Derby. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on A610 at Langley Mill. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months. Pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to surrender to Derby magistrates’ court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Community order to last until April 28, 2020, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Craig Edward Smedley, 49, of High Street, Belper. Pleaded guilty to driving on Loscoe-Denby Lane, at Loscoe, Heanor, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Kilbourne Road, at Belper. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 67 days. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Kilbourne Road, at Belper, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Loscoe-Denby Lane, at Loscoe, Heanor. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on Kilbourne Road, at Belper, without insurance. No separate penalty.

Benjamin Lee Marsden, 21, of Millbank Avenue, Belper. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without due care and attention on Gibfield Lane, at Belper. Fined £236. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle on Gibfield Lane, at Belper, owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle. Fined £472 and must pay a £47 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Charmaine Bradley, 20, of Lawrence Avenue, Awsworth, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without due care and attention on Chalons Way, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle on Chalons Way, at Ilkeston, owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby injury was caused to another person and failed to report the accident to police after failing to leave personal details. Fined £146 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Suzanne Charlotte Slicer, 29, of Station Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle at a speed exceeding 40mph, namely 69mph, on the A52 Brian Clough Way, at Ockbrook, in a temporary maximum speed limit restriction zone. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 42 days.

Theft

Robert Ian McCance, 50, of Albany Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing a Boxed Turtle Beach gaming headset valued at £39.99 belonging to Game store at Long Eaton. Must pay a £15 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Ashley Mark Williamson, 29, of Pickering Avenue, Eastwood. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing beef and lamb joints valued at £50 belonging to the Co-op at Long Eaton. Must pay £50 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two beef joints valued at £16 belonging to Tesco Express at Long Eaton. Must pay £16 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing laundry detergent valued at £24 belonging to the Co-op at Sawley. Must pay £24 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing Cornish pasties and drinks belonging to the Co-op at Sawley. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing legs of lamb belonging to Farmfoods at Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing pork steaks, yoghurt and drinks valued at £30 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £30 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing chicken and beef valued at £30. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.