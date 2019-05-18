Four men jailed for plotting to flood Derbyshire with cocaine worth millions of pounds

Four men who plotted to flood Derbyshire with cocaine worth millions of pounds have been jailed for more than 60 years.

The men were arrested following an investigation into £1.3 million worth of heroin, cocaine and cannabis, three firearms and £500,000 in cash found at a house in Derbyshire in May 2018.

Numerous empty bags and packaging pointed to a £35million conspiracy over a two-year period, Derbyshire police said.

Further enquiries by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), supported by Derbyshire police, led to the arrest of 35-year-old Benjamin Mousley and Liutauras Streckis, 36. Approximately 5kg of cocaine was also recovered.

In November, Alvydas Giedraitis, 42, was arrested and, latterly, 32-year-old John Devine was detained, with around £5,000 in cash also seized.

All four were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Mousley and Devine previously pleaded guilty.

Following a trial at Derby Crown Court, Giedraitis and Streckis were found guilty of their involvement.

The men were jailed as follows:

- Alvydas Giedraitis, formerly of Silver Street in Enfield, London: 20 years.

-Liuturas Streckis, formerly of Main Avenue in Enfield, London: 19 years.

- Benjamin Francis Mousley, formerly of Friar Gate in Derby: 12 years.

- John Martin Devine, formerly of Worcester Crescent in Chaddeston, Derby: 10 years.

They join Warwickshire man Ivan Graham, 35, who was jailed in October 2018 for 24 years in connection with the May discovery.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “These men intended to flood Derbyshire with cocaine, bringing untold harm to our communities.

“These lengthy jail terms have now closed the tap on their offending, indefinitely.”