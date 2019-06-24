Foul-mouthed Derbyshire ex-couple found drunk-and-disorderly while looking after a child

A foul-mouthed, booze-fuelled ex-couple had to be arrested after they had been drinking at a town centre pub while they were looking after a young child.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 17 how Kevin Michael Brown, 41, and Lisa Marie Nicholls, 39, had been boozing at The Burlington pub, off Burlington Street, Chesterfield, before causing a drunken fracas on nearby Church Lane.

Prosecuting solicitor Dan Church said officers attended Chesterfield town centre about 5.30pm, on May 31, after they received a report that these two defendants were intoxicated and had a child aged under seven with them.

He added: “Officers attended Church Lane and saw Lisa Nicholls and then Michael Brown and a small child crying.

“Ms Nicholls was slumped on the floor with a bag of shopping at the back of the Burlington pub.

“Officers explained they had responded to a report that these two were drunk with a child.”

Nicholls had slurred speech and had been wobbling around and she smelled of alcohol, according to Mr Church, and police drew the conclusion that she was very drunk.

Mr Church added that Nicholls refused to give her personal details and swore at police as she stumbled to her feet.

Officers tried to persuade Nicholls to calm down, according to Mr Church, but she started screaming and her head had to be pulled back as she tried to bite one of the officers.

Mr Church said Nicholls had to be pulled from the ground and restrained and as she was being taken to a police vehicle she dug and dragged her nails into and across an officer’s arm.

Police stated Brown’s speech was also slurred, according to Mr Church, and he started shouting and swearing and videoing his ex-partner being restrained.

Nicholls, of Gorse Valley Way, Hasland, Chesterfield, later agreed with police that she had been under the influence of alcohol after she had been out for a few drinks with Brown.

She told police she could not remember what had happened because of the combination of alcohol and medication.

Brown, of Wikeley Way, Brimington, Chesterfield, admitted to police he had consumed three pints of Stella Artois and a shot of Sambuca at a Spa Lane Vaults before the two defendants went to the Burlington pub.

He claimed he did not realise the state he was in and he claimed his drink must have been spiked.

Nichols and Brown pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly and to being drunk-in-charge of a child aged under seven on Church Lane, in Chesterfield. Nicholls also admitted assaulting a police officer.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said the ex-partners had been out for a meal with the child and it had recently been Mr Brown’s birthday.

Mr Gittins added that they had received calls from an adult relative to collect the child so they had made some effort but neglected their obligations.

Nicholls has mental health difficulties, according to Mr Gittins, and the mixture of alcohol and her bi-polar medications had not helped the situation.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing on June 26.