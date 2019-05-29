Derbyshire resident calls the cops in a huff- because he can’t get any cocaine

The Derbyshire Police Contact Centre have heard it all.
But even they were left dumbfounded by this one over the Bank Holiday.
The Ripley-based Centre have urged residents to think carefully before calling 999- after someone reported they were struggling to get their hands on a gram of their favourite Class A drug.
The caller even proceeded to spell out ‘c-o-c-a-i-n-e’ to the baffled operator.
Staff tweeted: “Remember everyone; 999 is NOT the place to report that you’re unable to get a gram of cocaine!
“Our call takers can actually spell as well, so wasn’t necessary for you to spell out the word cocaine, she knew exactly what you meant.”
