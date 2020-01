And you thought you’d had a bad day.

This Derbyshire driver’s luck- and their fuel- ran out in the Tibshelf area this week.

The silver BMW motorist happened to run out of petrol right next to a police car containing officers from where else but Derbyshire Roads Police.

While the driver was parked up a ‘helpful’ PC check revealed that they were driving around the county without a licence or insurance.

Officers then seized the vehicle.