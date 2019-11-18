Derbyshire burglaries spark police appeal

Police are appealing for information after two burglaries in Derbyshire.

Officers received reports of two burglaries that occurred on Langley Avenue and Birchwood Lane in Somercotes.

These happened during the early hours of Sunday, November 17 between 1.30am and 2am.

Glass had been smashed at the rear of the properties in order to attempt to gain entry.

If anyone has any information or any possible CCTV to help with enquiries, call police on 101, quoting reference: 19*615255.

