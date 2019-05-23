Crash drink-driver who smashed into a wall was told he could have killed someone

A drink-driver who lost control of his car and smashed through a wall has been banned from the road.

Peter Thompson, 54, of Peveril Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, had been out with his partner and had been drinking before he came off the road and crashed on Hackney Lane, Barlow.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Dan Church, prosecuting, said: “On May 5, Mark Piggott was at home with his partner at 8pm and heard a loud bang outside and he looked outside and saw a Nissan Primera had gone into the wall of a farmer’s field.”

Mr Church added that the car had smashed through the wall and was hanging down off the edge of the road.

Mr Piggott approached the vehicle, according to Mr Church, and heard the wheels screeching as though the driver was trying to reverse and there was a female in the passenger seat.

Mr Church said: “Mr Piggott told Thompson he could have killed someone.”

The minute Thompson got out of the car he was wobbling all over the place from foot-to-foot, according to Mr Church.

Thompson told police he lost control of the vehicle on the corner and police stated the defendant’s face was reddened and he smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words and he admitted he had been drinking.

The defendant registered 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, according to the court, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Thompson, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said the defendant has expressed remorse after he had been to a pub and driving home and lost control on a bend and went straight through a wall.

Magistrates fined Thompson £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Thompson was also disqualified from driving for 20 months but this could be reduced by 22 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.