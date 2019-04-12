CCTV images released of Alfreton man wanted in connected with fraud

Officers in Alfreton have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a number of incidents of fraud.

A woman had used an ATM on Nottingham Road, Alfreton at around 1.30pm on Friday, March 22, and realised soon after that her purse was missing.

Do you recognise this man?

She discovered that around 30 minutes later, her card was used to purchase goods from a number of shops in Ripley without her consent.

The card was also used to withdraw money and for online purchases.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for anyone to come forward with information.

A spokesman said: "We would like to speak to the man pictured, as he may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

"If you are the man pictured, or have any information which will assist officers, please contact us using the non-emergency methods.

"You cal call us on 101, and you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote reference number 19000146582 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Lee Sadler."