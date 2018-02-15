Crash drink-driver who overturned a car is banned from the road

A drink-driver who crashed and overturned his mum’s car near Chesterfield town centre has been banned from the road for 36 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 14, how Michal Mogilka, 31, of Flamsteed Crescent, Stonegravels, Chesterfield, crashed the vehicle near the Donut roundabout opposite the former Co-op building.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Just before 5.30am, on Saturday, January 20, there was a road traffic collision off the Donut roundabout opposite the old Co-op coming from Saltergate.”

Mrs Allsop added that the vehicle was found on its side at the side of the carriageway after colliding with a give-way sign and knocking it over.

Mogilka was taken to the police station and registered 91microgrammes of alcohol in 100milliltres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes, according to the court.

Mrs Allsop said Mogilka had been driving his mother’s vehicle and he was not insured for this vehicle and he had been working and had parked outside The Vibe nightspot.

Mogilka claimed to police he had not intended to have a drink but he ended up having six and felt he could not leave the car where it was so he moved it.

The defendant pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit and to driving without insurance after the incident on Holywell Cross roundabout.

Magistrates sentenced Mogilka to a 12 month community order with a Drink Impaired Drivers’ Programme and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from the road for 36 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.