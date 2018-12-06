Cutlery firm bringing 60 jobs to Chesterfield

An award-winning houseware and catering products firm will bring 60 jobs to Chesterfield when it moves its operations to the town’s former Franke Sissons site.

I-Grunwerg , which has a turnmore than of £10 million, specialises in the design and distribution of premium stainless steel products including cutlery, tea ware, serving ware, tableware, kitchen utensils, cookware, kitchen knives, bar ware, and scissors.

The family-owned company will move to the Sheepbridge Industrial Estate in May 2019 once refurbishment work on the former Franke Sissons building has been completed.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council leader, said: “We are really pleased that I-Grunwerg has decided to become one of our tenants on the Sheepbridge Industrial Estate.

“It is great that the former Franke Sissons site is back in use and providing job opportunities for Chesterfield residents. I-Grunwerg sells products through some of the biggest names in retail, including Harrods, Selfridges, John Lewis, House of Fraser, Waitrose, Lakeland and Costco, as well to catering businesses and restaurants. They also sell products online across the globe.

“So to get a company of that stature locating in the borough is a vote of confidence in Chesterfield. They will add to the growing number of leading companies who are located in the borough at sites like Sheepbridge Industrial Estate and Markham Vale.”

Owner Ben Grunwerg said: “We were attracted to Chesterfield because it is next to the M1, which as a distribution business is great for us. There are good local facilities here and the fact that Chesterfield is going to get HS2 is important as a lot of our customers are based down in London. We were also impressed with the development plans for Chesterfield, like the Northern Gateway scheme, which show the town has a bright future.”

The company will be relocating most of its existing workforce from Sheffield but expects there to be some job opportunities for Chesterfield residents next year.