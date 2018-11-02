Chesterfield makes final TWO in bid to build Talgo train factory creating thousands of jobs

Train builders TALGO today announced that Chesterfield is one of just two locations shortlisted for a potential factory site that could employ up to 1,000 people.

It was revealed last month that the former Hartington Colliery site, between Staveley and Barrow Hill, was on a shortlist of six – and it has now made the final two with Longannet in Scotland.

Carlos de Palacio - President of Talgo, said: “The establishment of a manufacturing facility in the UK is a significant part of Talgo’s future strategy.

“Talgo’s aim is to establish true manufacturing – rather than assembling from parts made elsewhere. This means that we will draw from materials and expertise across the UK.

“This keeps more money in the UK economy, and creates more skilled long-term jobs.

“Talgo also wants to develop a UK testing centre, and acceptance ability, to ensure a smooth and faultless introduction of new trains into service.

“Although there can only be one factory site, we have established lasting relationships with all of the countries, regions and areas that we have visited.

“We are now developing those relationships, to ensure that – irrespective of the factory location - Talgo provides great opportunities across the UK.

“Talgo is renowned for innovation. We want to encourage innovation, drawing on skills from all parts of the UK. We will shortly make a further announcement regarding our plans.”

A final decision on a factory site is anticipated in mid-November 2018.