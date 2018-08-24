Burglars made off with cash after blowing up cash machine at Selston store

Thieves pumped gas into a cash machine at a Selston store to make it explode and stole money from inside it .

Nottinghamshire Police say the ATM at the Co-Operative store on Nottingham Road was targeted this morning, Friday, August 24 and received a call at 2.48am.

They say the ATM had been damaged and removed from the wall before money was stolen from within.

Police believe they broke into the ATM using a gas canister to cause an explosion but say no-one was hurt.

Three men fled the scene in a silver coloured car.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Broadhead said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, including reviewing CCTV, but we’re asking anyone who has any further information to please come forward and help us to identify and catch those responsible.

“It may be that the criminals that targeted this machine had been in the area in the days leading up to the event, scoping the area. Anyone who believes they could help or saw someone or something that didn’t sit quite right with them is asked to contact us on 101.”

A spokesman for the Selston Co-operative said: “Thieves have attempted to remove the cash machine by pumping gas into it causing a large explosion.

“At the moment the store will remain closed until it has been assessed by the police and structural engineers.

“We will keep you updated as the situation changes.”

A resident who did not want to be named said she heard a huge bang at 2.43am.

She said: “In the past we have had kids banging trolleys, but when I looked out of the window I saw two men with what looked like an angle grinder cutting the screen.

“There were sparks coming off it.

“I called the police and the men drove off. The bang must have woke me up.

“My daughter was in bed and she said she had heard people shouting and assumed it was kids.

“It’s sad because the Co-op are really good at helping the community and this is a shock.

“It is our only cash point around here.”

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 66 of 24 August 2018.