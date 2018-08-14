Appeal to find missing Derbyshire man

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire man.

Paul Harris, 52, who has been missing from his Little Eaton home since about 9.30am yesterday.

Paul is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. He has short grey hair, hazel coloured eyes and wears glasses.

He was wearing a bright blue t-shirt with ‘BENCH’ on the front in red letters, together with black jogging bottoms. He may also be wearing a green Tilley hat.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting incident 221-130885 with any information.