Alfreton vets save dog’s life after toxic sultanas damage kidneys

A dog is recovering from life-saving treatment at a vets’ practice in Alfreton after eating a bag of sultanas which left him with kidney failure.

Owner Kate Pearson, who lives in Kirkby-In-Ashfield, brought Arrow to Vets Now, on King Street, when the incident happened just before Christmas.

Before his illness, Arrow was a regular competitor in agility competitions.

She had bought the sultanas to make her Christmas cake, and inadvertently left the bag within Arrow’s reach after she was distracted by a phone call.

Kate said: “I didn’t realise he’d taken them until he jumped off the sofa and was violently sick — there was no warning — and that’s when I saw the sultanas.

“We then realised that a shopping bag had been left in the laundry basket which he’d ripped open with his teeth. He’d eaten a whole bag of sultanas. ”

Kate was aware that sultanas, grapes and raisins are toxic for dogs, and knew she needed to get Arrow to a vet as soon as possible.

She rushed him to her regular vet, where blood tests showed that he was dangerously ill, and he was then transferred to the Alfreton surgery which is open for emergency care through the night, seven-days-a-week.

Arrow had to spend ten days on a drip to flush out his system before he was allowed home.

Rachel Chambers, principal nurse manager at Vets Now, said: “Arrow is such a handsome dog and it was desperately sad to see him so ill.

“His case shows just how dangerous some foods can be to pets. Sadly, we see a lot of dogs who’ve become ill after snacking on human foods that are poisonous to them.”

She added: “This should serve as a reminder to us all to do everything we can to keep temptation out of their way.”

Having returned home, Arrow must now be given two litres of fluid every day, and will have to undergo further tests to see if the damage to his kidneys is permanent.

Kate said: “It’s hard work, but if we poach chicken he will drink the water because it tastes meaty. Six weeks on from him taking ill he still has to have small meals to help get extra fluid into him.

“I saw my dog going from being a full-on in your face bouncy lurcher to being this poor, pathetic dog that had no energy. It has been a very worrying time, but the vets supported us all the way through.”

