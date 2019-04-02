Derbyshire flag.

20 words and phrases you will only understand if you come from Derbyshire

Do you know what these phrases and words mean? If so, you are definitely from Derbyshire.

Of course this list is just the tip of the iceberg - there are hundreds of expressions in the Derbyshire dialect - so feel free to share more local lingo on our Facebook page.

A common greeting around these parts, in which 'ay-up' means 'hello' and 'duck' is a term of endearment.

1. "Ay-up me duck!"

This greeting is a Derbyshire resident's way of saying "how do you do?"

2. "Aah do?"

A term used when it is raining heavily.

3. "It's ollin it dahn"

Meaning 'hold your horses'. Or 'wait a moment'.

4. "Owd yer osses"

