14 HOUR SNOW ALERT: Amber and yellow weather warnings in force for Derbyshire today

An amber warning for snow in Derbyshire has been issued by the Met Office for today.

The warning, which is in force from 10.40am to 4pm, states: "Frequent heavy snow showers will continue for much of today.

The Met Office is warning of further heavy snow across the county today.

"Travel delays on roads are very likely, with snow perhaps leading to some stranded vehicles and passengers; delays or cancellations to rail and air travel are also likely.

"Some rural communities could become cut off briefly.

"Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

There is also a yellow warning for snow for the county in force until 11.55pm tonight.

This warning states: "Snow showers will bring variable snow cover, with the potential for 10-15 cm of snow where showers are most frequent in the north, while nearby locations may see only 1 to 4 cm.

"Southeastern areas of England should see overnight showers ease.

"Strong winds will lead to drifting of snow and severe wind chill, while lightning could be an additional hazard, particularly near coasts.

"The warning area has been updated to extend it further west across central and northern parts of the UK, whilst removing the far SE of England. Amber warnings are in force for areas considered most likely to see medium impacts."