The property is Barns Farm on Fairfield in Buxton.

This glorious country home in Derbyshire with golf range and equestrian facilities is yours for £1.585 million

Take a look at this stunning property in Buxton which boasts five bedrooms, four en-suites and a beautiful garden with large pond.

As well as being a family home, the property also has scope for providing bed and breakfast facilities, click here for more details from property experts Zoopla.

The property features the Peak Practice Golf business within its grounds.

1. Golf range

The property also boasts a floodlit exercise and training area for horse riding skills.

2. Equestrian arena

Alongside the equestian arena, the property also has stabling facilities.

3. Stables

A central island and breakfast bar is the feature of this spacious kitchen.

4. Kitchen

