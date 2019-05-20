Here's how you can try sailing for FREE in Derbyshire this weekend

​Wannabe water lovers in Derbyshire can try their hand at learning to sail for FREE at a special event this Bank Holiday weekend.

​Carsington Sailing Club, based on Carsington Water between Ashbourne and Matlock, hosts its family open days for anyone to get out on the water and have a go as they open their gates between 10am and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday (pre-booking is required for taster sails).

With so much national focus on physical and mental wellbeing, being on the water gives everyone a chance to get away from modern life, spend time with the family, have fun with friends and just enjoy the feeling of being in the fresh air and closer to nature. A real family day out, many Push The Boat Out venues will also be putting on shore-side activities like BBQs and games for the kids too.

All kit and safety equipment is provided so just bring a pair of old trainers you don’t mind getting wet and your sense of adventure and fun.

For full event details visit www.rya.org.uk/ptbo and get on board for a new adventure.