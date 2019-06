Flower petals are used to create intricate works of art which are placed at wells, springs and other water sources. Here's our guide to where you can see this year's pick of the bunch.

1. Tideswell Four well-dressings, including this lovely picture of Peter Rabbit, are on display in Tideswell until June 30, 2019. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Hope Four tableaux, scarecrows and trimmed up houses and shops give plenty for visitors to see in Hope until July 2. The annual celebration includes a carnival day, pictured. Other 3rd party. other Buy a Photo

3. Whaley Bridge This year's well-dressings, running in Whaley Bridge until July 1, include a tableau based on The First Publication of Noddy by Enid Blyton. Other 3rd Party other Buy a Photo

4. Litton You can check out Litton's well dressing until June 30. Other 3rd Party other Buy a Photo

