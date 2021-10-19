The Derbyshire secondary schools where it is hardest to get a place for your child

The deadline for Year 6 pupils to apply for a Year 7 place at secondary school in September 2022 is fast approaching.

All applications need to be in by midnight on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Parents and carers should have already been sent information about how to apply but full details are available on the Derbyshire County Council website.

Derbyshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Young People, Councillor Alex Dale, said: “Going up to 'big school' is a huge step for any child. As a parent you play a vital part in helping your son or daughter adjust to this important milestone in their educational journey.

"I wish you the very best and hope your family enjoys taking this next step together."

Based on the number of applications made in 2020 for September 2021, we’ve put together a list of the hardest schools to get into in Chesterfield and the surrounding areas below.

1. 1. Outwood Academy Newbold, Chesterfield Applications received: 559. Number of places allocated: 180 - This school was oversubscribed Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. 2. Netherthorpe School, Chesterfield Applications received: 519. Number of places allocated: 170 - This school was oversubscribed Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. 3. St Mary's Catholic High School, Chesterfield Applications received: 505. Number of places allocated: 195 - This school was oversubscribed Photo: google Photo Sales

4. 4. Brookfield School, Chesterfield Applications received: 459. Number of places allocated: 180 - This school was oversubscribed Photo: google Photo Sales