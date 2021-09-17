Last chance to enter the Derbyshire Times Business Awards

The deadline for nominations and applications is getting closer, but there’s still time for you to get involved.

There’s a huge range of categories, reflecting every aspect of modern trade and commerce – as well as the chance to recognise outstanding individuals and the companies they work for.

The Derbyshire Times business excellence awards have been running for over a decade, and this year there are 15 award categories available to enter.

Winners of the last Derbyshire Times business awards - could it be you this year?

Phil Bramley, editor of the Derbyshire Times, said: “The dynamics of many of our businesses have changed over the past 18 months.

"Every organisation has had to pivot, adapt, collaborate or change the way they were doing things and we want to celebrate them.

“We’ve made a few changes to our awards categories and we won’t be asking for any financial evidence this year.

He added: “For the first time we also have the opportunity for our community to nominate their Retail Hero

“Preparing your entry for the awards should provide an opportunity to reflect on the positives, rather than the negatives and to share your success with the wider community. “You might question if you’re ‘good enough’.

“Who says you’re not? How do you know if you don’t try?

"Remember, entering awards isn’t always about winning, it’s also about what you make out of the opportunities and your journey!”