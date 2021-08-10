Dane Baptiste tours Chocolate Chip live show to Derbyshire
Multi award nominated comedian Dane Baptiste will share a much-needed laugh or two with his Derbyshire fans in a live performance.
Dane will be performing at Derby Theatre on October 22, 2021, in a show rescheduled from last March when the country went into lockdown.
His stand-up creation, Chocolate Chip, will see the acerbic comedian tackle race in his typically unfiltered and provocative manner. Dane said: “Normally if you make any comments about racial inequality or economic inequality people will say you have a chip on your shoulder. So I’m embracing that chip and calling it Chocolate Chip.”
Earlier this year Dane created, wrote and hosted his own BBC Three/BBC One comedy show BAMOUS, which was watched by more than 7000,000 viewers.
Dane’s TV credits include Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Sunny D.
Tickets cost £15.50 to see Dane Baptiste: The Chocolate Chip 2021. Go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk