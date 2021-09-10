Filippo Di Vilio as Danceny and Abigail Prudames as the Marquise in Dangerous Liaisons.

This dramatic ballet is choreographed by David Nixon and performed to Vivaldi’s composition of The Four Seasons, played by Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Catpured for film at Leeds Playhouse last year, the production was filmed and edited in-house by members of the company including first soloist Riku Ito who stepped behind the scenes as lead camera operator.

Dangerous Liaisons will be screened at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on September 14, 2021 and at Derby Quad on September 14 and 19.

Based on the novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the ballet tells the tale of two bored aristocrats as they spin a web of heartbreak and ruin.

This is the third of full-length productions by Northern Ballet to be shown in cinema and follows Dracula and Victoria.