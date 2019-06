Victoria tells the tale of the Queen's everlasting love for her husband, Prince Albert, and her grief when he died. The production screens on Tuesday, June 25, at Odeon, Derby, Showcase Cinema de Lux, Derby, Chesterfield Cineworld and QUAD Derby, June 25. Go to www.cinemalive.com/events/victoria.



Abgail Prudames as Victoria. Emma Kauldar other Buy a Photo

Gavin McCaig as William Gladstone with Matthew Koon in Victoria. Emma Kauldhar other Buy a Photo

Abigail Prudames as Victoria and Joseph Taylor as Prince Albert. Guy Farrow other Buy a Photo

Abigail Prudames as Victoria with Riku Ito as Lord Melbourne. Emma Kauldhar other Buy a Photo

