VIDEO: The Lady Boys of Bangkok salute showbiz stars

The UK’s favourite touring cabaret show is heading back to Derbyshire.

Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel will host a performance by The Lady Boys of Bangkok on Wednesday, June 27.

Featuring male Thai nationals, who happen to look like beautiful girls, this Wonder Woman tour celebrates the production’s 20th anniversary.

The cabaret is inspired by female superstars such as Cher, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Shirley Bassey and even Wonder Woman herself.

Trevor Jones, one of Peter Kay’s regular sidekicks and star of the original Star Wars films, appears in the show as the only non Thai cast member. He adds a huge comedy element to the show.

Tickets £26.70 and £24.70 (concessions). To book, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk