VIDEO: The Illegal Eagles take it to the limit on tour

Top tribute band The Illegal Eagles are returning to Derbyshire to showcase their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship.

They play at Buxton Opera House on Friday, January 26.

The band was formed in 1996 by Phil Aldridge, a professional musician and huge Eagles fan. Following his attendance at the Eagles Hell Freezes Over Tour he was disappointed by it being their last live concert and he started to assemble a band who would celebrate the live sound of Eagles.

This phenomenal group of professional musicians have now been touring for more than two decades and remain true Eagles fanatics! Their longevity and continued international acclaim are due in no small part to their extraordinary mastery of the Eagles distinctive sound.

Their concerts feature the very best from the Eagles repertoire including Hotel California, Take it to the Limit, Life in the Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Desperado and plenty more!

Tickets for the Buxton concert are priced at £26.50. Discounts are available. To buy tickets, tel. 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk