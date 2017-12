Television comedian Milton Jones is lining up two shows in Derbyshire.

Regularly seen on television’s Mock The Week, the comic is touring his latest live stand-up show Milton Jones Is Out There.

He will perform at Buxton Opera House on April 15 and at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on April 26.

His previous two tours played to more than 100,000 people.

Tickets for the Buxton show cost £29, visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk; tickets for Chesterfield cost £28.50, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk