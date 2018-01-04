VIDEO: 80’S Mania is rolling into Derbyshire

Grab your ra-ra skirt, pull on your leg warmers and get ready to party.

80’s Mania is coming to Buxton and it’s the perfect party night out.

More than 35 chart-topping pop icons will be authentically recreated with live band and awesome dancers.

The show is inspired by chart-topping smash hits by Duran Duran, The Human League, Kim Wilde, Culture Club, Madonna, Wham!, Nena, Toni Basil, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Bananarama, Dead or Alive, Madness and many, many more!

This dynamic production sets the stage alight with electric vocal performances and fierce dance moves.

80’s Mania will be staged at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, January 13. Tickets £16. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk