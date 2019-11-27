TV’s Sherlock star Andrew Scott in Present Laughter which screens live to Derbyshire cinemas

Andrew Scott from BBC TV’s Sherlock and Fleabag stars in Noel Coward’s comedy Present Laughter which will be broadcast live to Derbyshire venues from The Old Vic Theatre in London.

As he prepares to embark on an overseas tour, star Garry Essendine is engulfed by an escalating identity crisis as his many relationships vie for his attention. Garry’s few remaining days at home are a whirlwind of love, sex, panic and soul-searching.

Present Laughter will run on November 28 at Belper’s The Ritz Cinema, Chesterfield’s Cineworld, Derby’s Odeon, QUAD and Showcase Cinema de Lux and the George Hotel, Tideswell. The show screens at Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre on December 1, Derby’s QUAD on December 2, Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux and QUAD on December 3, Wirksworth’s The Northern Light Cinema on December 5.

For more details, go to www.ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk.

