Tribute show highlights Kate Bush’s magical music

Wuthering Heights - The music of Kate Bush is a tribute show in the pure sense of the word.

This production captures the magic of Kate Bush’s work from albums such as The Kick Inside (which celebrates its 40th anniversary year since release), through to Aerial. It also tries to recreate the atmosphere and ethereal qualities of Kate’s stunning composition.

Rachel Sinnetta brings her exceptional voice to the production, supported by five musicians who are collectively known as The Rubber Band.

Rachel has worked with an illustrious array of talent, from Gerry & The Pacemakers whom she supported, to Lianne Carrol, Pete Townshend and Chesney Hawkes.

Wuthering Heights - The music of Kate Bush will be performed at Buxton Opera House on April 27.

Tickets are priced at £28. To book call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk