This is where and when you can catch the bands playing live in Derbyshire

Friday, March 15

Septic Psychos, supported by W.O.R.M. The Rectory, Chesterfield.

Dayshifter and MSRY UK Tour 2019. The County Music Bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

JJ Galway. Britannia Inn, New Tupton.

Early Morning Shakes. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

ziPt. George and Dragon, Belper.

Wayne Anthony. The Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Charlie Grace. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

The Smyths. The Venue, Derby.

The Groovy Cats. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Lil Roosters at The Boat. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Green Bullet. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

John Otway and The Big Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Phil Beer Band. Matlock Town Football Club, Matlock.

Saturday, March 16

Stand Amongst Giants and support from CPSD. The County Music Bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Watchsnatchers. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Full Throttle, Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Yasmin. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Roar. Brimington Social Club, Brimington.

Mal Martin. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.

Phil Lawrence. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Adrian Berry. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Jizzy Pearl Love/Hate. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac. Buxton Opera House, Buxton.

The Vipers. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Rude Six. White Horse, Derby.

Ranagri. Old King’s Head, Belper.

Matt Woosey. Barley Mow, Bonsall.

U2UK. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Sunday, March 17

Lefty Chris hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

ziPt. White Swan, Greenhill, Sheffield. 4pm start.

Steve Miller. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Craig Michael. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Wednesday, March 20

The Bear Cats. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Stubby. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Club.