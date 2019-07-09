Y Not festival is fun for kids as well as fans of Foals, Two Door Cinema Club and Elbow

Get your little ones listening to some really good music at this year’s Y Not festival near Matlock.

Introduce them to the sounds of the headline bands Foals, Two Door Cinema Club andElbow at the annual festival which runs at Aston Hill Farm, Pikehall, from July 25 to 28.

There are plenty of fun events for the youngest festival fan to enjoy in the dedicated family and children’s arena, Strawberry Fields.

The Flying Seagulls are a troupe of clowns, magicians, circus performers and musicians who will be putting on shows, games and activities throughout the weekend.

Tootles and Nibs are dedicated to creating immersive theatrical environments to ignite and enthuse young minds and heart. They will be offering songs, stories, puppet shows, theatre and magic.

Artful Dodgers is a family friendly rave with art activities and workshops for all ages. There will be fancy dress, a photo booth and a colouring area.

Y Not tweens can enjoy daily graffiti sessions with all easels, boards, spray paints and protective masks provided. Tweens can also practise their skateboarding tricks, with sessions designed to show your kids how to skateboard safely.

The festival’s resident trapeze will enable kids to spruce up their circus skills.

And a dedicated cinema will screen the latest and the best blockbusters. If Y Not sounds the sort of festival your family will enjoy, snap up your tickets before they sell out. To book, go to www.ynotfestival.com.



