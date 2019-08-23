Watch Peak District Highland Games’ strongest men pulling a tractor and tossing a caber

Watch some of the country’s strongest men flex their muscles in tests of strength and stamina at the Peak District Highland Games.

Matlock Farm Park will be hosting this family attraction for the third year, on Sunday, August 25.

The strong men will be contesting various categories including the eight-tonne tractor pull, log press, the massive Stone of Destiny carry, Peak District Dinnie Stone Challenge and more!

And no Highland Games event would be complete without the traditional tossing the caber.

You can take part in a tug of war, adults can ride a bucking bronco and children take part in an inflatable gladiator duel!

Craft and market stalls, a children’s entertainer and Peak Ales’ beer and gin garden will add to the day’s fun.

Matlock Farm Park will also be offering all its usual animal attractions.

Tickets cost £11 for adults, £10 for children and there are family tickets available. To book go to www.ticketsource.co.uk.

