The Big Wheel is coming to Ripley for guests to ride for free

The ride is set to be a main attraction at the town's Christmas Market

The Big Wheel is coming to Ripley's Christmas Market this year on 1 December and is 60 feet high at its highest point.

Hannah Curzon, Deputy Clerk of Ripley Town Council said: "Each year we like to surprise the local community with a different attraction at our Family Christmas Market.

"This year we are thrilled to bring a big wheel to the town. The ride is free for people to enjoy and see high up above the rooftops of Ripley Town Centre."

The Mayor of Ripley, Councillor Tony Holmes will be having the first ride with Ripley resident, Dorothy Jessop who turned 100 years old in July.

The Big Wheel will be situated on Ripley Market Place from 10am until 3pm.

The ride will take people 'high up over the rooftops of the town centre' and will accompany other free children's rides, free face-painting, a visit from Santa, gifts, food and drink stalls, music from Somercotes Choral Choir, and a performance by Ripley Academy of Dance.