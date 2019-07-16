The Bard’s Best Bits is Oddsocks Theatre’s dream ticket for all the family

An open-air performance, entitled The Bard’s Best Bits, cuts out all the boring bits of A Midsummer Night’s Dream to leave a play packed full of puns and high-energy fun.

Oddsocks Theatre promise a performance of music, magic and mayhem at Denby Pottery, near Ripley, on July 14. This family entertainment will be shown at two performances, starting at 11am and 2pm.

To book tickets, go to https://oddsocks.cloudvenue.co.uk/thebardsbestbitsofamidsummernightsdream or call 01773 740799.

