Strictly star Giovanni Pernice, Fascinating Aida and Ronnie Scott’s All Stars head for Derbyshire

Fancy seeing Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice in the flesh, hearing the songs of Fascinating Aida or listening to the music of the jazz greats who performed at the legendary Ronnie Scott's club in London?

All this and more is in our weekly guide to what's going on in and around Derbyshire over the next seven days.

Set in an an apartment block, ‘a little space’ at Derby Theatre from February 27 to 29 follows the lives of five people and explores what happens when they connect and disconnect from each other whether through choice or through isolation. A powerful piece of physical theatre, ‘a little space’ draws on movement, imagery, sound and lighting to portray the needs, desires and fears of the subject.

The work is performed by learning disabled artists, whose portrayals are driven by their own experiences, and is produced by Gecko and Mind The Gap.

Tickets are priced from £19.50. Go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 593939.

Award-winning duo Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton will be playing music from their album Symbiosis 1 and II at the Old King’s Head, Belper, on February 29.

Tom Wrigglesworth headlines Spotlight Comedy Club at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on Thursday, February 27

Expect high-octane jigs and reels and melodic airs from two of Scotland’s finest musicians who won best duo at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017.

The boys will be joined by Jenn Butterworth from Kinnaris Quintet who was crowned musician of the year at the 2019 MG Alba Trad Awards.

Tickets to see Ross Ainslie, Ali Hutton and Jenn Butterworth cost £16, go to www.wegottickets.com/event/488784 or buy from the Old King’s Head.

Handel’s Agrippina, a tale of intrigue and impropriety, arrives at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York for the first time and will be beamed to Chesterfield Cineworld on Saturday, February 29.

With mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato starring as Agrippina, the controlling, power-hungry leading lady, Sir David McVicar’s production reframes the action of this black comedy about the abuse of power to more modern times. David said: “I didn't want to leave the story in ancient Rome. I wanted to make it far more immediate to the audience because the topics that it deals with are never going to leave us – people in positions of power have been behaving badly since time immemorial and still are now.”

To buy tickets for Agrippina, go to www.metliveinhd.co.uk

Sony Award-winner Tom Wrigglesworth, of Radio 4’s Open Letters fame, will headline the Spotlight Comedy Club show at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Thursday, February 27. Tom’s credits include Russell Howard’s Good News and Edinburgh Comedy Fest.

Dawn Rigby, former Manchester comedian of the year, will be the support act.

Tickets for Spotlight Comedy Club’s show cost £13.90 (door), £11.90 (advance), £8.50 (student). Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of one of the world’s most iconic venues, Ronnie Scott’s a company of musicians and singers from the famous London jazz club will perform at Buxton Opera House on March 1.

The show will feature classic numbers made famous by the great artists who performed at the club down the years. Rare archive photos and tales of the club’s visitors including pop stars, film stars, politicians and royalty will complement the music.

Tickets cost £22 for Ronnie Scott’s All Stars. To book, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice will pay homage to the music and dances which have inspired his career when he performs at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on February 28.

Expect all your favourite ballroom and Latin dances in his show entitled This Is Me.

Giovanni has been a professional dancer on the hit BBC TV show since 2015 and has reached the final three out of four years, with Georgia May Foote, Debbie McGee, and Faye Tozer respectively.

Tickets cost £34.90 to see Giovanni Pernice – This Is Me. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

Robert Louis Stevenson’s iconic gothic classic, Jekyll & Hyde, is reimagined as a contemporary political thriller set in the halls of American power.

Arrows & Traps theatre company will stage The Strange Case of Jekyll & Hyde at Buxton Opera House on March 1 and 2.

In the wake of yet another mass shooting, Senator Henry Jekyll, announces his candidacy to run for the Oval Office but as Voting Day draws nearer, Jekyll’s campaign manager grows increasingly suspicious of her senator’s running mate – Mister Edward Hyde.

Tickets cost £17 to see The Strange Case of Jekyll & Hyde. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

Visitors to Derby Museum and Art Gallery will have the opportunity to explore the making process and artistic progression of both modernist sculptor Ronald Pope and seven artists who have all won the Jonathan Vickers Fine Art Award and worked in Derbyshire.

The first exhibition shows work from artists that have previously won the Jonathan Vickers Fine Art Award from their residency in Derbyshire alongside some of their work today and explores their different creative journeys since then.

The second exhibition focuses on the Derbyshire sculptor, Ronald Pope (1920-1997) who created works in stone, metal and wood that can be found in dozens of locations across the Midlands including schools, churches, public and private buildings.

Process and Progress runs at Derby Museum and Art Gallery until May 10. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.derbymuseums.org or call 01332 643302.

Fascinating Aida bring a selection of old favourites, songs you haven’t heard before and some you wish you’d never heard in the first place to Buxton Opera House on February 27.

The acclaimed trio of Dillie Keane, Adele Anderson and Liza Pulman have racked up three Olivier Award nominations and more than 25 million hits for Cheap Flights and their rude Christmas song.

Fascinating Aida’s live show is suitable for 14+ years. Tickets from £26. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

Clinton Baptiste, the hapless and clumsily inaccurate clairvoyant from Peter Kay’s cult programme Phoenix Nights, will be performing at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on February 29.

There will be readings for audience members and advice from beyond the grave.

The clairvoyant character was invented for Phoenix Nights by comedy actor Alex Lowe. Alex is also renowned for playing ‘Barry from Watford’, the 82-year-old creation on Radio 2’s Steve Wright In The Afternoon.

Tickets cost £20.90 to see Clinton Baptiste. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

