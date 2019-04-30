Seven places to see a spectacular sunrise in Derbyshire The Peak District is blessed with all manner of opportunities to watch sunrises flanked by eerie moors and rugged cliff faces. Here's nine stunning places you will experience and soak up the very best sunrises Derbyshire has to offer. 1. Mam Tor The most photographed sunrise view in Derbyshire is from Mam Tor in the High Peak. And with good reason... it is truly stunning. other Buy a Photo 2. Ringing Roger With a slightly longer walk involved, the sunrise is very pretty from Ringing Roger, just north of Edale. other Buy a Photo 3. Stanton Moor The eerie quiet of Stanton Moor at sunrise is just magical. Visit the Nine Ladies stone circle during the summer solstice on June 21 for a unique party experience. other Buy a Photo 4. Higger Tor With a stunning view over the Burbage Valley, this of the most popular and beautiful places to see the sunrise in the Dark Peak. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2