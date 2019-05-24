Savage Garden weekend at Heights of Abraham offers music, poetry and unusual plants

Poetry, live music and a special plant sale are among the attractions at the Savage Garden weekend at Matlock Bath's Heights of Abraham.

Regency England was fascinated with the concept of a "savage" or "forest" garden, and when the Heights of Abraham first opened as a visitor attraction in the late 18th century it quickly became known as one of the best examples of a savage garden in the country. The grounds were planted up with trees and exotic shrubs, vistas looking out across the valley were created and serpentine paths were added.

This weekend (June 1 and 2) is an opportunity to enjoy all the award winning attractions and exhibitions at the Heights of Abraham, but also a chance to reflect on the savage garden.

Extra events taking place will include the opportunity for younger children to decorate their own pot and plant a sunflower seed in the craft tent from 11am until 5pm on both days.

Yorkshire poet Craig Bradley will perform his unique brand of award-winning poetry for children twice a day at 11.15am and 1.30pm.

Live music will take place in the Heights savage garden, on the patio area in front of the Vista restaurant, during the lunchtime period on both days. Denton will be playing guitar and singing on Saturday and Phoebe Shaw will be doing likewise on Sunday.

Local author Terry Eckersley will present a illustrated talk, The Savage Garden - Gateway to the High Tor, in the Masson Pavilion at 3pm on both days.

Popular and unusual plants will be sale from Wirksworth's Secret Orchard Nursery and have been personally selected by the nursery owner for this weekend.