Here are ten things to do in Derbyshire with your children during the half-term holiday How are you going to keep your children entertained during the half-term holiday? We've been rounding up a few things that may appeal to your family Children visiting Bolsover Castle from February 15 to 23 can find out what life was like in the 17th century for musketeers who made gunpowder or practised their drills. 2. Wacky World fun in Ilkeston Burn off energy at the UK's largest inflatable arena which takes over Ilkeston's Rutland Sports Park on February 20 and 21. Expect Total Wipeout, Extreme Hungry Hippo's, assault courses, gladiator duels and much, much more. Get up close to a guinea pig, befriend spiders and snakes or find out what's living in the River Derwent during fun-packed days at Chatsworth from February 15 to 23. 4. Mr Men puppets land at Buxton Opera House Join your favourite Mr Men and Little Miss storybook characters as they leap off the page and onto the stage, bringing Happyland to Buxton Opera House on Ferbuary 21. Performances at 1pm and 4pm.