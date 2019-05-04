Belper Town Wind Band, Newmount Brass and Doveholes Brass play at Beer and Bands event in Crich

Music, food and drink combine in the Beer and Bands event at Crich Tramway Village this bank holiday weekend. The fun runs at the popular tourist attraction on Sunday and Monday.

Belper Town Wind Band and Newmount Brass play in the bandstand on Sunday.

The Red Lion pub will host Stunt Double with their mix of popular music followed by folk group, Box O’ Frogs. Stunt Double consists of Jon Alex, a professional club and corporate entertainer for more than 20 years, and Chris Firminger. Chris plays guitar in several bands including Firecracker, Dave Berry, Frank White, Julian Jones and Adrian Paris and his own Chris Firminger band. Chris has also recorded many backing songs for TV programme Pop Idol and has played guitar on the hit single Walk like a Panther for Tony Christie and Jarvis Cocker. A display of Morris dancing and clog dancing will take place near the tram terminus at Town End between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Sunday.

On Monday, Doveholes Brass and Newmount Brass bands will occupy the bandstand, while Silver Sax and Hag Farm Conspiracy play in the Learning Centre. Andy Martin and Friends entertain in the Red Lion pub.

Event manager Candi Bell said: “On Monday, Maypole Movers will be here from 12pm to 4pm, offering the chance for the public to have a go at maypole dancing, so we hope people will take the opportunity to join in traditional May Day fun.”

The Red Lion serves local cask ales, wines, ciders, gin and bottled beers, while Rita’s Tearooms has a range of locally sourced pies, scones and cakes.

For more details, CLICK HERE