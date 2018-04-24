Youngsters hit the stage for Music Man performances in Belper

The talented young members of Belper Junior Musical Theatre are to perform their latest show, The Music Man, this weekend.

A show bursting with catchy songs, lively characters and the perfect balance of wit and warmth, the performances will be taking place on Saturday, April 28 (2.30pm and 7.30pm) and Sunday, April 29 (2.30pm), at Belper Community Theatre, at Belper School on John O’Gaunts Way in the town.

To get your tickets call 01773 856190, or visit www.belpermusicaltheatre.co.uk

Tickets cost £11, £9 for concessions or £38 for a family ticket.