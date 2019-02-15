You’d be mad to miss Belper Musical Theatre’s latest

Get ready to go One Step Beyond when Belper Musical Theatre performs the Madness musical Our House at Belper Community Theatre soon.

Many theatre companies have been affected by the news that the closure of Derby Guildhall Theatre for essential maintenance is to be extended until the end of September.

With performances already booked at Belper Community Theatre for February 20-23, the production of Our House can still go on for Belper Musical Theatre. Thanks to the cooperation of Belper School, the company is delighted to have been able to extend their run at Belper to include three extra performances on March 1-2 to cover those Guildhall shows.

With slightly cheaper tickets, easy access and free parking, the hope is that many of those who had already booked for the Guildhall performance will re-book for Belper.

BMT chairman Sarah Stone, said: “We’d like to extend our best wishes to the Guildhall and Derby Live staff who find themselves in this dreadful situation”.

The show includes a collection of Madness hits including Baggy Trousers, Driving In My Car, It Must Be Love, One Step Beyond and of course Our House.

Tim Firth’s cheekily clever script gives us two stories for the price of one - following the parallel lives of ‘Good Joe’ and ‘Bad Joe’ as he deals with what life throws at him following one key decision.

Add a cast of talented singers and actors and bundles of energetic choreography and this is a show that is well worth travelling for.

See belpermusicaltheatre.co.uk for more information and online booking, or call 01773 856190 for tickets.