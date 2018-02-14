Wonderland hits the stage at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse Theatre Company’s production of Wonderland is up and running.

It is Adam Penford’s first show as artistic director at the theatre.

Set in 1983 Nottinghamshire, Wonderland sees two 16-year-olds, Malcolm (played by Chris Ashby) and Jimmy (played by Joshua Glenister) wait nervously at the pithead. Guided by veteran miner Colonel (played by Deka Walmsley), they descend into the brotherhood, banter, searing heat and liquid blue light of Welbeck Colliery.

Meanwhile in London, an American CEO Ian MacGregor (played by Robin Bowerman) is brought in to reform King Coal. Pits close and a strike is called.

Wonderland is a regional premiere directed by Nottingham-born Adam Penford and is written by the daughter of a Nottingham miner, the Mansfield-raised Beth Steel.

Adam Penford said: “I’m really excited to be announcing the full cast of my first production as Artistic Director of Nottingham Playhouse and thrilled that the cast includes so many local actors, including those we met during our open auditions for local talent in October. Nurturing home grown talent is really important to the Playhouse.

“Wonderland is really fitting for my return to the city. It’s set in Nottingham and by a local playwright, Beth Steel, whose dad worked at Welbeck Colliery. The play was really well received when it was first produced in London and I’m delighted to be bringing it home for its regional premiere.

“Wonderland is really special. It’s incredibly funny and moving, with great characters, and looks at the strike in a fresh way. The set design is hugely ambitious and there are movement sequences and live music; it’s going to be a visual treat!”

Wonderland runs through to Saturday, February 24.

Tickets are priced at £37.50-£8.50. For more information visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk