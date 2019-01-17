Venue change for latest fun production in Derby by Oddsocks

Robin Hood and the Revolting Peasants is the latest offering from popular company Oddsocks and can be seen at Landau Forte College, Derby, on February 1-2.

Expect Oddsocks’ inimitable trademark humour, live music and audience interaction in Andy Barrow’s exciting new telling of Robin Hood.

With almost 1,000 tickets booked, Oddsocks Productions were due to return to the Guildhall Theatre in Derby to perform eight shows of the adaptation.

Due to the unforeseen circumstance of temporary closure at the Guildhall Theatre, Oddsocks’ performances were unfortunately cancelled.

However, audiences are in luck as Robin has saved the day (once again!) and a total of three performances will now take place at Landau Forte Theatre at Landau Forte College.

The sinister Sheriff is on a mission to squeeze the purses of the peasants, avoid his responsibilities and make friends with despicable despots.

With a cast of firm favourites and fresh friendly faces, audiences can join and revolt with regular Oddsocker, Dominic Gee-Burch as the heroic and honourable Robin Hood.

Joining Robin is a team made up of the caring crusader Marion and squirrel-saviour Little John, who are raring and ready to take on the gluttonous and guileful Sheriff.

Robin Hood And The Revolting Peasants tells the story of the heroic legend Robin who, along with Marion, forms a group of like-minded avengers to rise up against the Sheriff.

A Sheriff who sets out to collect unreasonable taxes (whilst avoiding paying his own) from the people of Nottingham.

It’s a tale of empowerment and teamwork verses greed, power and corruption, with a lot of fun along the way.

Details: Tickets to this production are available at www.oddsocks.co.uk or you can call 01332 255800.