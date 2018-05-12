TV favourite brings touring show to Derbyshire venue

An Audience With Kate Humble can be seen at Derby Theatre on Monday, May 21, from 7.30pm.

Kate is a writer and broadcaster specialising in science, wildlife and rural affairs. Together with her husband Ludo, she lives in permanently muddy jeans on a smallholding in Wales.

Join Kate for a fascinating talk about her life working with animals as well with wildlife, the far flung places that this has taken her to and the inspiring people she has met on her travels.

There’s also a unique chance to go ‘behind the camera’ as Kate describes how the programmes are made along with some anecdotes about the filming.

For ticket availability, go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 593939.