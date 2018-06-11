Top comic Christie brings her show to Playhouse

Bridget Christie is bringing her tour What Now? to Nottingham Playhouse on Thursday, June 21.

The multi-award winning and highly acclaimed comedian is currently on the road with her latest stand-up show.

Brexit. Trump. Nuclear apocalypse. Environmental catastrophe. Is rolling news affecting your ability to enjoy the simple things in life? There has to be another way of living that is more enjoyable than this. But can Bridget find it?

Bridget’s last show, the hugely critically acclaimed Brexit show Because You Demanded It, completely sold out its 21-night Leicester Square Theatre run and subsequent UK tour. It won Best Show at the comedy industry Chortle Awards 2017, and was The Guardian’s No.1 Comedy of 2016.

For more on the show, call the box office on 0115 9419419 or go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk